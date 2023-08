Footage from the live cuts of the 1994 Dubois County Primary Election Coverage, covered by Eric Meyer and Jim Anderson for 100.9 Country WBDC, and WBGTV27. This was recorded live in the TV studio, with audio broadcast sent to the radio station.

Digitized via VHS tape.

