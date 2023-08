In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sat down with Jenna Bieker Jones, Chairman of the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council, to talk about their upcoming annual event, that shines light on overdose deaths and remembering loved ones.

For more information: https://www.duboiscountyin.org/explore_dubois_county/substance_abuse_council.php?fbclid=IwAR2_7kX7cF2_5Qb05Ern2mW00QthTvYqUUiLI7wYdbzeRagbttHt6ufl9yE

https://www.facebook.com/duboiscountysac

Stock media provided by Pond5.