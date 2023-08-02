Saint Bernard Church in Rockport will soon host their annual Summer Social.

The Saint Bernard Summer Social will be held on Sunday, August 20th on the church grounds at 6th and Pearl Street in Rockport.

This year’s social will feature faux turtle soup sold by the gallon starting at 11 AM CDT as well as Homemade fried chicken and roast beef dinners served for dine-in or carryout starting at 11 AM in the air-conditioned St. Bernard gym. New homemade dumplings will also be served.

Other food being served at the food court includes burgers, brats, tenderloins, and soup by the bowl.

Returning this year to the social to play will be the cake wheel and the money wheel as well as other games for all ages.

Multiple raffles will take place including a quilt raffle, grocery raffle, smokeless fire pit raffle, table raffle, the big money raffle with the top prize of $1,000.00, and the annual classic car raffle featuring a 1962 Corvette convertible. All raffle drawings will be held at 3 PM.

Corvette raffle tickets can be purchased prior to the Summer Social by calling 812-649-9113. More information on the Corvette raffle can be found at stbernardcorvette.org.