The Jasper Public Library has announced upcoming events in August.

  • On Tuesdays from 10 AM to 4 PM, the Library will have the Genealogy Help Desk.
  • On Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 PM, they will have Maker Space Office Hours, where makers can get answers and assistance with DIY projects.
  • On Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 PM, they will have Study & Chill for Teens, where teens and tweens can study and do homework in a dedicated space for them.
  • On Thursdays at 4 PM, they will have Curiosity Cafe for Teens, where teens can enjoy a variety of activities including snacks, crafts, and games.
  • On Tuesday, August 8th from 10 AM to 6 PM, they will host Medicare Talk Tuesdays, where you can meet with a State Health Insurance Assitance Program Counselor for assistance with Medicare questions, options, and coverage needs. An appointment is required and can be made by calling 812-567-2027.
  • On Tuesday, August 8th, at 6 PM, they will host a craft night where adults and teens can design late-summer-themed coasters and paint a bird pendant. While the event is free registration is required.

To learn more about these and other upcoming events, or to register for them, visit jdcpl.us/calendar.

