The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center has a brand-new art exhibit on display.

This new exhibit at the cultural center contains the work of Terre Haute, Indiana artist, Soulaf Abas. Abas’ exhibit, “Boundaries II” features large watercolor and ink paintings created from her memories of when home, Syria was only 10 minutes away across the Syrian border; yet it was so much easier to just go back to the US, 10,000 miles away.

Soulaf Abas is currently an Assistant Professor of Art at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, and she holds an MFA in Painting, along with a BFA in Painting, both from Indiana State University.

Abas’ solo exhibition will be on display from August 3rd through October 22nd.

First Thursday Receptions will take place on Thursday, August 3rd with a Gallery Talk at 5:30 PM, Thursday, September 7th, and Thursday, October 5th all from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM.

School groups, clubs, and students are welcome to visit.

While admission to the galleries is free, donations are appreciated.

For more information, call 812-482-3070.