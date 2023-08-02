Two combination screenings for Peripheral Artery Disease, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, and Stroke are being offered by Memorial Hospital.

These screenings will take place on Tuesday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 15th, from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center on Level 6.

The cost of the screening is $90, and pre-registration is required.

A four-hour fast, including not smoking or chewing gum, is required.

The combination screening for Peripheral Artery Disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, and stroke, will have participants’ blood pressure readings taken in the arms and ankles, a monitor strip of the heart’s rhythm obtained, and a quick ultrasound scan of the carotid arteries.

To register or for more information, call Memorial Hospital’s Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center at 812-996-0553. A brief medical history will be collected to determine eligibility for the screenings.