American Legion Post #147 donated two new bikes to the Jasper Police Department.

The two new E-bikes that were donated will replace two of the four patrol bikes that had been used at the Jasper Police Department since 1996.

The bikes will be utilized by the six JPD bike patrol officers during the upcoming Strassenfest and other community events throughout the year.

JPD officers are planning on conducting more patrols in areas such as the Riverwalk, Parklands, and other areas that are inaccessible by patrol cars.

The JPD extends its thanks to Legion Post #147 for their support of the department with their generous donation of the two bikes.