The City of Huntingburg has announced a closure for West 1st Street.

This closure is due to tree trimming work and will have West 1st Street closed between 1st Avenue and County Road 630 South on Thursday, August 3rd, and Friday, August 4th, weather permitting.

The City of Huntingburg asks that motorists find an alternate route during the closure.

For more information, contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.