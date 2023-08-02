(Pekin, IN) Detective Travis Baker with the Indiana State Police – Sellersburg Post was contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services in early July 2023 and informed of potential sexual conduct between 46-year-old Robert Higgenbotham, of Pekin, Indiana, and a pre-teen girl. Baker’s investigation found that the alleged incidents took place at a Pekin residence where Higgenbotham was temporarily residing in the summer of 2021.

Detective Baker conducted interviews with family members of the victim and Higgenbotham while Indiana DCS conducted a forensic interview with the victim. All information gathered was given to the Washington County Prosecutor and an arrest warrant for Robert Higgenbotham was issued.

Robert Higgenbotham was arrested without incident at his residence on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and transported to the Washington County Jail on a Level 4 Felony charge of Child Molesting.