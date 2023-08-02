(Evansville, IN) Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that sparked an investigation into 25-year-old Benjamin Seger, of Evansville, that began in January 2023.

The report that triggered the investigation alleged that Seger was using a specific online account to transmit child pornography images or video files and enough information was collected to request a search warrant through the Vanderburgh County Superior Court. ISP and ICAC officials carried out that search warrant at an Evansville address on Wednesday, March 30, 2023.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Clerk issued an arrest warrant for Benjamin Seger. County Deputies arrested Seger and transported him to the Vanderburgh County Jail on two Level 4 Felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography Where the Child is Under 12 Years of Age, two Level 5 Felony charges of Possession of Child Pornography Where the Child is Under 18 Years of Age and two additional Level 5 Felonies for Vicarious Sexual Gratification as well as Child Solicitation.

This case was investigated by the ICAC Task Force with assistance from ISP and the Jasper Police Department.