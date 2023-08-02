(Salem, IN) The Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a violent head-on collision on State Road 60, East of Salem, around 10:30 on Monday night and requested assistance.

Troopers and the Crash Reconstruction Team from the Indiana State Police – Sellersburg Post arrived to investigate. Their initial findings revealed that a black 2008 Dodge Avenger, driven by 26-year-old Brandee Henson, of Salem, IN, was westbound and approaching Sullivan Lane on State Road 60 with two juvenile passengers onboard. Henson’s Avenger crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and collided with a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 23-year-old Josey Moore-Hicks, of Bedford, IN.

The collision forced both the Avenger and the Jeep off the side of the roadway where Moore-Hicks’ Jeep overturned and both vehicles caught fire. Thankfully nearby good Samaritans heard the commotion and were able to remove all passengers before the blazes started.

Brandee Henson was taken to University Hospital in Louisville in an air ambulance and was listed in serious condition. Two separate helicopters transported the juvenile passengers to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville where they were listed in critical condition. An ambulance took Josey Moore-Hicks to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel were at the scene of the accident until 1:30 local time in Tuesday’s early morning hours while officers diverted traffic. The investigation is ongoing; however, at this time it’s believed Henson could have become distracted and crossed the centerline. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor.