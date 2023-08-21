The St. Meinrad Parish Fall Picnic is set to take place in September.

The annual Fall Picnic will be held on the church grounds from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM Central Time on Sunday, September 17th.

Boy Scout Troop 102 will open the event at 9:45 AM with the presentation of colors and honor guard, followed by an opening prayer and moment of silence to remember those listed in the picnic honor roll.

Entertainment will be available throughout the day, including live music at the outdoor dining pavilion by The Gatwoods.

Fried chicken dinners, famous soup by the bowl or gallon, ice cream by Windmill Chill, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, and German tenderloin sandwiches will be available for dine-in and carry-out while supplies last. Attendees can use cash, checks, debit cards, credit cards, or eChecks.

Pre-ordering soup by the gallon can be done using cash, checks, debit cards, credit cards, or eChecks between now and August 31 at smcatholic.church/fall-picnic. The parish provides complimentary gallon jugs with pre-orders.

A country store will be at the picnic featuring crafts from local artisans and baked goods, including whole pies and cakes, preserves, jams, and canned items.

The celebration will conclude with raffle drawings. Raffle tickets are available from any St. Meinrad parishioner and the completed raffle tickets and donations must be returned to raffle stands on picnic day. You must be 18 years old to enter and do not need to be present to win.

Parking is available on the parish grounds, with overflow parking on the east lawn. Handicap parking is located on the south side of the church by entering at the intersection of 5th Street North and Brewery Street. Shuttle service will be available.

For more information about the fall picnic visit smcatholic.church/fall-picnic.