A support group for breastfeeding moms called “Check-In Time” is being held by Memorial Hospital.

The support group will be held on Wednesday, September 6, from 4:45 to 5:45 PM in the Board Conference Room ABC at Memorial Hospital, located at 800 West 9th Street.

This “Check-In Time” program allows new and experienced breastfeeding moms to have open discussions with Certified Lactation Consultants while also including weight checks for the baby, mom-to-mom support, and mom and baby transitions at home such as pumping and returning to work as well as adding solids.

No pre-registration is required and moms are encouraged to bring their baby anytime during the support group to get weighed or to bring their breast pump to check the pressure.

For more information on this group visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org or call the OB Lactation Service at 812-996-0383.