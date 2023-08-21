The one-woman show “Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies” will soon be at the Jasper Arts Center.

“Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies” will show at the Jasper Arts Center on Friday, September 22, at 7:30 PM and is a one-woman show that transports the audience back in time to the golden era of Hollywood, offering a thrilling glimpse into the extraordinary life of a legendary actress.

The play follows Bette Davis, portrayed by Jessica Sherr, as she faces the trials and tribulations of a fiercely competitive industry, battling societal norms, and striving for success on her own terms in 1940s Tinseltown. The production also delves into Davis’s personal and professional struggles, triumphs, and her unyielding spirit that made her an icon.

Tickets are priced at $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $20 for students; and can be purchased at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center or online at jasperarts.org/tickets.