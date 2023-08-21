The next Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators event is being held this Thursday.

This event set for Thursday, August 24th, will start at 4:30 PM at the Jasper City Hall with a presentation by Heart of Jasper.

After the presentation, a self-guided tour of available commercial spaces in Downtown Jasper will take place.

Then from 6:30 to 8 PM, the group will meet up at Livewire Co-Working Space, located at 402 East 13th Street, for networking, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres.

Also, presenter Virginia Caudill, Rural Navigator with the Indiana Small Business Development Center, will speak on how to start a business and inform attendees of the various free services that are available to those wanting to start a business.

RSVP is required and can be done by emailing success@duboisstrong.com.