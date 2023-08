(Huntingburg, Ind.) The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool is now closed for the season.

The splash pad will remain open daily from 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. The splash pad will close for the season on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Dale Payne serves as Huntingburg Parks & Recreation Superintendent. For questions or for more information, please contact Dale at (812) 683-3622.