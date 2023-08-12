Latest News

Pictured Left to Right: Mitch Mundy, Phil Ruhe, Jeff Tooley, Allison Menke, and Donna Steftenagel

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of “BAIRD”, better known online as “Tooley Ruhe Menke Group – Baird Private Wealth Management”, which is set for Monday, August 14th at 3:30PM, with an Open House to follow until 7PM. Their office is located at 690 West Second Street, Suite B, in Jasper, Indiana.

Baird is an international financial services firm providing Private Wealth Management, Trust, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Private Equity services.

This local branch is managed by Director Jeff Tooley, Allison Menke, CPA, and Phil Ruhe as Vice-President.

Visit their website here to learn more.

