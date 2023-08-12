Footage of the late 1990’s film, set in Huntingburg, IN, of the Media Day for the cast and crew, featuring Christian Slater, and others from the film, alongside many Huntingburg and Dubois County natives. Followed by WEHT 25’s broadcast from the Astra Theatre in Jasper documenting the local reaction to the film’s release.

The original media day tape, simply titled, “THE FLOOD”, was a genuine surprise to see it was an actual movie production, and not a flood from a newscast. As “THE FLOOD” was the working title of the film during this time, it evolved to “Hard Rain” as production progressed.

Digitized via VHS tape.

