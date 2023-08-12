(VINCENNES, Ind.) August 10, 2023 – U.S. Senator Todd Young of Indiana, Indiana experts, and Hoosier leaders gathered at the Vincennes University Agricultural Center on Wednesday, Aug. 9, for a fireside chat about 21st-century agriculture and the rapid growth Indiana’s agbioscience economy has experienced over the last decade. The discussion was presented by AgriNovus Indiana and VU.

Mitch Fraizer, Senator Todd Young, and Dr. Chuch Johnson

According to VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson, “It is so exciting to talk about agbioscience innovation because agriculture is so important to this region that we call home. The University extends its gratitude to Senator Todd Young and Mitch Frazier of AgriNovus Indiana for shining the spotlight on the exciting future of this industry for VU and our many partners in this region and state.”

Agbioscience, also known as agriculture bioscience, is at the intersection of where food, agriculture, science, and technology meet. The industry focuses on leveraging cutting-edge advancements to enhance agricultural production; animal health and nutrition; agricultural equipment and technology; plant science and crop production; and value-added food and nutrition, and addresses challenges related to food security, environmental sustainability, and resource efficiency.

Mitch Fraizer and Todd Young

Indiana is a national leader in agbioscience research, development, and innovation, according to AgriNovus Indiana and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC).

The fireside chat featuring Senator Young and AgriNovus Indiana President and CEO Mitch Frazier served as a vibrant platform for them to share their expertise about where agbioscience sits today, Indiana maintaining its competitive edge globally, and the continued pursuit of new initiatives to expand the workforce to grow and support a key sector of the state’s economy.

Young is well-versed in agriculture economics. His master’s degree thesis focused on the economics of Midwestern agriculture.

“Indiana leads the way across the United States not just in food production, but also in food science,” Young said. “Ag research is where I see a real opportunity to change the game. Indiana is better positioned than perhaps anyone else to grab this and run with it.”

The chat fostered insightful conversations, collaborative networking, enabling participants to forge meaningful connections and catalyze enterprises that drive the agbioscience sector forward.

VU is empowering a modern workforce by offering specialized education in an array of agbioscience-related bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and certificates, including Agriculture; Cellular Biology and Genetics; Food Process Engineering; Pre-Veterinary and Pre-Veterinary Technology; Agricultural and Biological Engineering; Sustainable Foods and Farming Systems; Horticulture and Landscape Design; Agribusiness; Animal Husbandry; Agronomy; and Urban Agriculture.

These programs are educating VU graduates for 21st-century careers by equipping them with the latest knowledge and essential skills to contribute to the agbioscience industry’s needs. Graduates can become innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and professionals in agbioscience fields.