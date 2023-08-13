Dennis Eugene Bauer, age 64, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 3:24 p.m., on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born August 29, 1958, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Denis and Patricia (Faulkenburg) Bauer. Dennis was employed at Masterbrand Cabinets; worked as a maintenance man for the Huntingburg United Methodist Church; and previously worked as a semi-trailer truck driver. Dennis enjoyed mowing, motorcycles, and going out to eat. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter, Kennedy Jane Black.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” (nee Jackson) Bauer of Huntingburg. She and Dennis shared a life together for 19 ½ years. Dennis is also survived by eight children, Justin (Tina) Bauer of Iowa, Heather Bauer of Huntingburg, Savanna (Sarah) Bauer of Jasper, Amber (Bryce) Skinner of Utah, Shawn (Jess) Kunz of Dale, Jayme (Amber) Kunz of Stendal, Heather (Joey) Black of Illinois and Ashley (Shane) Kratzer of Huntingburg; three sisters, Elaine (John) Stevens of Illinois, Shelia (Martin) Turner of Kentucky and Patty (Joe) Kline of Petersburg; by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Dennis Bauer will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor David Chinn will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Monday, August 14th; and also at the church one hour prior to the funeral, on Tuesday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Huntingburg United Methodist Church or Color My World Preschool. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com