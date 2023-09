Monday night, September 25th, Indiana State Trooper Chase Snider stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 231 near Dale. The driver, Kylee Mickey, showed signs of being impaired and failed field sobriety tests.

Mickey was transported to the Spencer County jail for a chemical test. Mickey tested (.103) BAC. Mickey was remanded in the Spencer County jail where she is being held on bond.

Kylee Mickey was charged with OWI, a Class C Misdemeanor.