The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is beginning a public information campaign about the harms caused by lead shots in conjunction with the positive effects of non-toxic ammunition. This project began at the behest of a Hoosier resident who asked the DNR to take action. However, it appears that for now, the DNR will NOT be implementing any law changes.

Nancy Tatum, the Hoosier resident who attempted to bring about this change, is a former leader of the group called Indiana Native Plant Society. She petitioned the DNR to outright ban the sale of lead shots to all Indiana residents, which the DNR informed her they legally couldn’t do.

Even in very small quantities, a heavy metal such as lead can be extremely toxic. If it gets into soft tissue and bones it can damage the central nervous system and other various bodily functions. An estimated 1.6 million to 3.9 million birds died annually of lead poisoning between 1938 and 1954, according to Tatum’s research, cited in a report that the department’s board adopted last week.

Tatum’s petition to the DNR even brought attention to the issue of dangers to animals that scavage the carcasses of big game that have been harvested; such as eagles and raptors. The same thing goes for water-based animals such as fish when it comes to lead-based fishing tackles and baits. And when humans eat animals killed with a lead shot — especially when prepared with acidic marinates — they can absorb the neurotoxin.

In the DNR’s report on why it denied Tatum’s request to make lead shot unavailable, it stated they were unable to: “prohibit the sale of lead shot in Indiana because it is outside the authority of the DNR.” The move could also harm retailers, according to the report. However, DNR didn’t add new restrictions on the use of lead shots either.

Holly Lawson, DNR Spokeswoman, confirmed that the agency’s board-The Natural Resources Commission- “does have the authority to regulate the use of lead shot in the state.” The agency also recently launched a new website that details lead-shots’ impacts and the “health benefits” of alternatives.

For more information about this lead-shot initiative, you can visit www.in.gov/dnr

Or you can go to the aforementioned website at:

www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/effects-of-lead-on-wildlife/#Hunters