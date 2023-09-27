Jasper Strassenfest Committee with VUJC Faculty, (Jasper Strassenfest Facebook).

The 2023 Jasper StrassenfestHalf Pot event has resulted in a donation of just over $23,000 to the Vincennes University Jasper Foundation. The check was presented on Friday, September 22nd to VU Jasper Director of Student Services, Mary Champion, VUJ Assistant Vice President and Dean, Christian Blome, and VUJ Foundation President, Dan Fritch, by members of the Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot Committee.

The donation will help to benefit local students through the VU Jasper Foundation’s Scholastic Excellence Fund with 18 Dubois County students to be impacted by the donation. The scholarship fund aims to help students begin their college journey with zero out-of-pocket expenses and without the need for loans. The donation of over $23,074.00 will help the VU Jasper Foundation provide area students with a one-year full tuition scholarship and fees for the fall and spring to include a $500 bookstore stipend per semester for books and supplies and a laptop computer.