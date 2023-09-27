Owensville Town Marshal Rodger Leister, with the assistance of multiple other officers went to 110 West Brummitt Street in Owensville to conduct a knock and talk after receiving information of drug activity next to a state owned preschool. Upon arriving and walking up to the building that held multiple sleeping rooms officers could smell raw marijuana coming from inside. At that point officers located 28 Michael Gillispie of Poseyville and 34 year old Seth Ortizaleman of Owensville in a common area inside the building and continued their drug investigation. At the conclusion of their investigation Officer Rodger Leister placed Mr. Gillispie and Mr. Ortizaleman into custody and transported them to the Gibson County Jail.

Seth Ortizaleman, (left) of Owensville, and Michael Gillispie, (right), of Poseyville.

Michael Gillispie was charged with Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana over 30 Grams within 1000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody on a $1250 bond.

Seth Ortizaleman was charged with Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamines, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He remains in custody on a $1250 bond.

Assisting Officer Leister in his investigation was Owensville Reserve Marshal Pedro Ferreira and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies Sgt. Loren Barchett, Quentin Might, and Michael Owens.