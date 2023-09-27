A Gibson County accident with injuries leaves one man behind bars.

On Tuesday, September 26th, at 9:14 AM Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of an accident with injuries in the 4400 block of East 50 North.

Upon arriving on scene Deputy Jennifer Robb observed a Black 2009 Ford F150 and a John Deere side by side had collided.

During the investigation, it was determined that the Ford F150 failed to yield the right of way to the John Deere side by side and struck it injuring the driver and the passenger of the John Deere.

Upon following the standard operating procedures and policies for a serious bodily injury accident, the driver of the F150, 25-year-old Joshua Dill, was read his implied consent warning after a brief DUI investigation.

Upon receiving the results of a blood draw, Dill was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing a Serious Bodily Injury. He remains in custody on a $450 bond.