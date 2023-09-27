Brown County State Park ranked third on New York Travel Guide’s 15 best state parks for fall foliage.

To compile the list, the guide compared more than 600 parks in three categories, including reviews of fall colors, fall photography popularity, and each park’s overall rating.

Last December, Brown County State Park ranked sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country according to a study done by Travel Lens, which also ranked the park 13th among the country’s most Instagrammed state parks.

In 2021, the park was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and it is a fixture on various “best of” rankings for its mountain biking trails.

The park comprises nearly 16,000 acres with most of them being heavily wooded.

To learn more about Brown County State Park visit on.IN.gov/browncountysp.

To see the full New York Travel Guide’s 15 best state parks for fall foliage article, visit newyorktravelguides.com.