The Rotary Club of Dubois County announced the winners of the Cornhole Tournament of Champions.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County finished their summer-long Cornhole Tournament of Champions at the Holland Fest on Saturday, September 16th, where Cody Englert and Scott Betz of team Sons of Pitches were named the Champions of Champions.

In total, the Rotary Club visited five locations at festivals throughout the county and had 74 teams compete.

Tournament stop winners were:

St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest: Mick Hochgesang and Rick Hochgesang of team Hoagie Brothers,

Ferdinand HeimatFest: Mick Hochgesang and Rick Hochgesang of team Hoagie Brothers,

Jasper Strassenfest: Mick Hochgesang and Rick Hochgesang of team Hoagie Brothers,

St. Anthony Fireman’s Fest: Kile Brown and Ryan Griffith of team Almost Heroes,

Holland Fest (Regular Play): Kile Brown and Ryan Griffith of team Almost Heroes,

Holland Fest (Champions Round): Cody Englert and Scott Betz of team Sons of Pitches.

Each winning duo was invited to participate in the Champions Tournament after regular play at the Holland Fest. Mick Hochgesang and Rick Hochgesang of team Hoagie Brothers were unable to attend and forfeited their place in the Champions Round to the 2nd place team from each stop they won. Team Sons of Pitches was the 2nd place team from the Jasper Strassenfest Tournament and won the Champions Round earning a cash prize and the honor of holding the title of Cornhole Champions for the next year.

Net funds raised from these events were dedicated to the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Community Grants Program.