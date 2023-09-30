The annual ISSMA Marching Band Invitational will once again grace Downtown Jasper as bands from all over Southern Indiana come to compete. The competition is hosted by the 2022 ISSMA State Marching Band Class B Champions, the Jasper Marching Wildcats.

Some local bands who will be performing at the Wildcat home field include:

Pike Central at 11:13AM EST

Northeast Dubois at 12:31PM EST

Heritage Hills at 12:57PM EST, all performing in the Scholastic Class Prelims.

The Open Class invitational begins at 5PM EST, with performances from the following: (in performance order)

Class D:

Tell City at 5:00PM EST

Orleans at 5:15PM EST

Paoli at 5:30PM EST

Springs Valley at 5:45PM EST

Forest Park at 6:00PM EST

Class C:

Vincennes Lincoln at 6:30PM EST

Boonville at 6:45PM EST

Edgewood at 7:00PM EST

Princeton Community at 7:15PM EST

Southridge Marching Raiders at 7:30PM EST

Class B:

Evansville Harrison at 8:00PM EST

Jasper Marching Wildcats perform at 8:15PM EST

Class A:

Floyd Central at 8:30PM EST

With the awards ceremony being held at 8:45PM EST for all classes.

Downtown Jasper street traffic will be policed and restricted during the duration of the day on September 30th. The following streets will be restricted: