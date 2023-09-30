The annual ISSMA Marching Band Invitational will once again grace Downtown Jasper as bands from all over Southern Indiana come to compete. The competition is hosted by the 2022 ISSMA State Marching Band Class B Champions, the Jasper Marching Wildcats.
Some local bands who will be performing at the Wildcat home field include:
Pike Central at 11:13AM EST
Northeast Dubois at 12:31PM EST
Heritage Hills at 12:57PM EST, all performing in the Scholastic Class Prelims.
The Open Class invitational begins at 5PM EST, with performances from the following: (in performance order)
Class D:
Tell City at 5:00PM EST
Orleans at 5:15PM EST
Paoli at 5:30PM EST
Springs Valley at 5:45PM EST
Forest Park at 6:00PM EST
Class C:
Vincennes Lincoln at 6:30PM EST
Boonville at 6:45PM EST
Edgewood at 7:00PM EST
Princeton Community at 7:15PM EST
Southridge Marching Raiders at 7:30PM EST
Class B:
Evansville Harrison at 8:00PM EST
Jasper Marching Wildcats perform at 8:15PM EST
Class A:
Floyd Central at 8:30PM EST
With the awards ceremony being held at 8:45PM EST for all classes.
Downtown Jasper street traffic will be policed and restricted during the duration of the day on September 30th. The following streets will be restricted:
- Second Street from east of Hometown IGA to Clay Street.
- Rolen Drive from 5th Street to behind the Center on 5th.
- Schroeder Sports Complex will be CLOSED to the general public.
- The Jasper Street Department & Jasper Parks Department locations will be CLOSED to the general public.