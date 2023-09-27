Southwest Dubois County School Corporation superintendent Timothy LaGrange was named 2024 Superintendent of the Year for District Seven by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.

Winners are selected by other superintendents in their district who consider the qualifications and accomplishments of area colleagues and their instructional leadership in a time of scarce resources.

LaGrange cites two primary ways the district has improved instruction in a time of limited resources as making the most of what it already has and making grant writing and partnerships a priority.

The district created two new positions, a director of curriculum and a director of community engagement. Their work allowed the district to secure more than $2 million in competitive grants since the 2019–2020 school year. The $2 million in grants were then used in multiple different ways.

LaGrange resigned from his position as Southwest Dubois County School Corporation superintendent in August and accepted a position in Washington State.

LaGrange is a graduate of Indiana State University, Oakland University, and Indiana University.