A bit of a “different” type of Humane Society visit for us this week…! Kaitlyn Neukam joins Shelby from the Dubois County Humane Society to talk about not just one animal, but the need for volunteers to help train/work with/hang out alongside some dogs in their care!

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org

