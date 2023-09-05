A manhunt is currently ongoing in Ferdinand.

On Tuesday, September 5th, local law enforcement agencies, Indiana State Police, and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office were in the area of Masterbrand Cabinets in Ferdinand attempting to locate a male suspect.

The manhunt was due to an incident that happened while officers were conducting a traffic stop on an unidentified stolen vehicle; believed to be from Kentucky. The driver fled from police, going as far as ramming a police cruiser before later crashing the car into a culvert located at 3rd and Missouri Streets in Ferdinand. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

Multiple area police squads and state troopers set up a perimeter and searched for the individual in the Ferdinand area.

The Southeast Dubois County Schools were also on soft lockdown during the manhunt.

The male subject is described as in his mid-30s, wearing black shorts and a red T-shirt. According to WFIE 14News, his description also includes that he is a 5’8” white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown if the subject is armed and dangerous. The male subject has not been located at this time and if anyone in the area sees a male matching this description, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

Ferdinand Chief Kerrie Blessinger says they believe they know his identity but are waiting to release the information. They also believe he most likely found a good hiding spot to wait out the night or was already picked up.

New information to the news desk says police located two pitbull puppies in the back of the stolen car that will be kept at the Ferdinand police department for a few days before being rehomed.

We will update you when more information becomes available.