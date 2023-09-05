Latest News

In this In.form-esque radio interview, Ty Hunter, Program Director of WBDC/WAXL radio, interviews Janet Schnell and Emily Schnell from the group, Survivors of Suicide – Dubois County, about the month of September, the large percentages associated with suicide, how to be alert, and what to do next. All in the effort of saving lives and preventing suicide.

This is part of a month-long interview series to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention, and to help share resources for the residents of Dubois County, and beyond.

