(Mitchell, IN) – Two children were found deceased in a Mitchell, Indiana home on Tuesday afternoon and a woman has been charged with their murder.  

Photo of crime scene provided by ISP.

At approximately 4 p.m. at the request of the Mitchell Police Department, Bloomington State Police Post detectives responded to 1211 Brook Street in Mitchell to investigate the deaths of a male child, Age 3, and a female child, Age 1. A female subject, identified as 33 year old Brittany Medina, has been arrested for two counts of murder.  Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators from the Indiana State Police assisted with the investigation into the deaths.

Brittany Medina, age 33 of Mitchell, IN.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and transported the bodies from Mitchell to Bedford.  Autopsies have been scheduled. Detectives are working with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, and the case remains under investigation.

