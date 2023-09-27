Latest News

A Speeding Driver Was Arrested Near Dale for Operating While Impaired Jasper Strassenfest Committee Presents Check for $23,074 to Benefit Vincennes University Jasper Students Drug Tip Leads to Arrest of “Dealing Duo” in Owensville Perry County Sheriff Responds to Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Highway 66 ISP BLOOMINGTON DETECTIVES CONDUCT DEATH INVESTIGATION OF TWO CHILDREN IN MITCHELL

Orange County- An update to the story we brought to you yesterday morning as the missing Juvenile from the French Lick area has been upgraded to a Statewide Silver Alert.

ISP now believes Miss Zimmerman to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

She was last seen around 4 AM on Monday, September 25th, and was dressed in dark clothing at the time. The OCSD is asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of the juvenile or encounters her to please contact the OCSD at 812-723-2417 extension number one.

Our ORIGINAL POST from the previous day is below:

16-year-old Guinevere Zimmerman has gone missing in the French Lick area of Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Miss Zimmerman is 5’5″ tall with a slender build, facial piercings, and purple-colored hair.

The OCSD is asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of the juvenile or encounters her to please contact the OCSD at 812-723-2417 extension number one.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post