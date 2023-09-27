Orange County- An update to the story we brought to you yesterday morning as the missing Juvenile from the French Lick area has been upgraded to a Statewide Silver Alert.

ISP now believes Miss Zimmerman to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

She was last seen around 4 AM on Monday, September 25th, and was dressed in dark clothing at the time. The OCSD is asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of the juvenile or encounters her to please contact the OCSD at 812-723-2417 extension number one.

Our ORIGINAL POST from the previous day is below:

16-year-old Guinevere Zimmerman has gone missing in the French Lick area of Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Miss Zimmerman is 5’5″ tall with a slender build, facial piercings, and purple-colored hair.

