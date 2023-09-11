(Jasper, IN) The City of Jasper has announced that Courthouse Square will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and Wednesday, September 13, 2023, to allow for the final paving of surface asphalt. Officials have requested that citizens move all vehicles from the Square by 7:00 a.m. on both days. The closure will be effective during daytime hours and residents will have access to the Square after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, before restrictions resume on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, intermittent lane restrictions for the Square and streets leading to it will be effective on Friday to prepare for final asphalt surfacing. Questions and requests for more information can be directed to the City of Jasper at 812-482-4255.