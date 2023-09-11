A new children’s book about Jasper will soon be sold at Kids Day.

The Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association partnered with local businesses and organizations to write and publish a children’s book for both locals and visitors to purchase.

The story is about Enlow, a friendly squirrel, that is encouraged by his parents to discover the magic and treasures hidden within his beloved Hoosier, hometown of Jasper, Indiana. The project was led by Sandy Smith, owner of Tell City Pretzels.

On Saturday, September 23rd, from 10 AM to 1 PM, as a part of Kids Day, a booth will be set up selling the book titled, “Enlow – Chubby Cheeks and Jasper Streets” for the first time. The cost of the book is $15.

For questions contact Sandy Smith at 812-630-2435 or email sandysmith@tellcitypretzel.com