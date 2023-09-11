(Jasper, IN) During the first week of September 2023, Detective John Anderson with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and informed that 44-year-old Clinton J. Allen, of Jasper, was involved in an active Pike County drug investigation.

Pike County law enforcement informed Detective Anderson that Allen was suspected of selling several grams of methamphetamine out of his Jasper residence; Dubois and Pike County Sheriff’s Officers, along with the Indiana State Police and Jasper Police Department, served a search warrant on the Jasper home on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

During a search of Clinton Allen’s residence police located several handguns, rifles, several shotguns (two of which had been reported stolen), about 8.4 grams of methamphetamine, 7.1 grams of marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Clinton Allen was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center for a Level 2 Felony of Dealing in Methamphetamine between 5-10 Grams with a Firearm, a Level 3 Felony for Possession of Methamphetamine, over Five Grams with a Firearm, two Level 5 Felonies for Theft of a Firearm, two Level 6 Felonies for Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Neglect of a Dependent, a Class B Misdemeanor for Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor for Possession of Paraphernalia.