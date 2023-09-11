(Fort Myers, Florida) Michael Mark Buechlein, 66, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on September 10, 2023, in Jasper, Indiana. Mike was born on May 25, 1957, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Charles A. and Marjorie (Lampert) Buechlein. Mike achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1974 (Troop 79, Viking Council Minnesota). He was a 1975 graduate of Jasper High School and a 1979 graduate of Indiana University School of Business. He married Diane Lines on October 14, 2006.

Mike worked for over 40 years as a manufacturer’s lighting engineer, most recently in Fort Myers, Florida, coordinating with architects and engineers on interior and exterior commercial lighting designs. Some of his favorite projects include the lighting design for the Mother Teresa Museum at Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida, and the air traffic control tower at Southwest Florida International Airport. Mike enjoyed being with his family and friends, whether it was assisting them with their own lighting designs or grilling delicious meals for them at gatherings. He was involved on the maintenance committee at Paseo Community where he resided.

Mike is survived by his wife, Diane; his parents, Marge and Charles Buechlein of Jasper; sisters, Anne Wilmes (Art) of Indianapolis and Grace Buechlein of Jasper; brothers, John Buechlein (Amy) and Mark Buechlein (Kyla) of Jasper; sister-in-law, Donna Lowhorn (Rick) of Spiceland; brothers-in-law, Jim Lines (Pat) of Fishers, and John Lines (Linda) of Fort Myers, FL, 8 nieces, 3 nephews, 2 great-nieces, and 2 great-nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl and Rose (Blessinger) Buechlein and Hugo and Mary (Spink) Lampert; sister, Monica (Buechlein) Berger; nephew, Joseph Berger; and uncle and godfather, Most Rev. Daniel Mark Buechlein, OSB, Archbishop Emeritus of Indianapolis.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Mark Buechlein will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 760 Church Avenue in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday.

Mike’s family is grateful for the care he received from Florida Cancer Specialist & Research Institute and Dr. Syed F. Zafar, and locally from Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Dr. Andreas Hennig, Dr. Joseph Munning, and Heart to Heart Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Family Church, Capital Improvement Fund, 760 Third Avenue, Jasper, IN 47546, or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano, TX 75025, or online at htohhfoundation.org.