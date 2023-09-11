Latest News

Dubois County Highway Department Announced Road Closure Beginning on Monday Local Family Needing Help After Their House Burned Down ISSMA Marching Band Open-Class Invitational Coming to Jasper on September 30th ; ISSMA State Marching Band Finals Celebrating 50 Years Perry County Man Arrested for Child Molesting INDOT Now Accepting Engineering Scholarship Program Applications

James A. Treat, 87, of Ferdinand passed away Friday, September 1st at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. James was born on November 20, 1935, in Dearborn, MI. to Stanley and Anne (Henne) Treat. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Lange on June 2, 1962.

James was a United States Air Force veteran. He served from 1953 until his retirement as a Master Sergeant in 1973. He served in Thailand, Japan, and the United States. After his retirement, he worked at Best Home Furnishings in Ferdinand until his retirement in 2010. James enjoyed umpiring softball and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Treat, and three sons, Randy (Lisa) Treat of Huntingburg, Ryan (Alison) Treat of Ferdinand, and Terry (Rhonda) Treat of Jasper. Eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Barry and Kirby Treat, and a brother, Tom Treat.

Services will be held at a later date.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post