James A. Treat, 87, of Ferdinand passed away Friday, September 1st at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. James was born on November 20, 1935, in Dearborn, MI. to Stanley and Anne (Henne) Treat. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Lange on June 2, 1962.

James was a United States Air Force veteran. He served from 1953 until his retirement as a Master Sergeant in 1973. He served in Thailand, Japan, and the United States. After his retirement, he worked at Best Home Furnishings in Ferdinand until his retirement in 2010. James enjoyed umpiring softball and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Treat, and three sons, Randy (Lisa) Treat of Huntingburg, Ryan (Alison) Treat of Ferdinand, and Terry (Rhonda) Treat of Jasper. Eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Barry and Kirby Treat, and a brother, Tom Treat.

Services will be held at a later date.