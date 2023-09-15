Latest News

Crawford County- A Kentucky man and his passenger earned a nice stay at the Crawford County jail last night. Trooper Andrew Reckner stopped a vehicle for speeding and when speaking to the driver, 19-year-old Zarek Cisco, Trooper Recker detected signs of impairment. Recker then conducted field sobriety tests that Cisco failed. The passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Trevor Aull, also showed signs of impairment and later failed field sobriety tests. 

Cisco refused a chemical blood draw and both Cisco and Aull were transported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

Zarek Cisco was charged with:

OWI- Class A Misdemeanor

OWI Refusal- Class A Misdemeanor

Minor Consumption- Class C Misdemeanor

Trevor Aull was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Class A Misdemeanor

Minor Consumption- Class C Misdemeanor

Both men are being held without bond.

