Perry County- We have new information on a man who is currently playing “cat and mouse” with local law enforcement. Thursday afternoon, Alex Rickenbaugh was spotted in the area of Capers Road and State Road 62 in Perry County around 3:30 in the afternoon. Now at this time, no further information is known but please are asking the public to contact Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068 if they have any information. The original story from our radio partner 100.9 WBDC is below:

On Wednesday evening, Perry County Deputies along with ISP and the Dubois County Sherrif’s Department were investigating the whereabouts of Alex J Rickenbaugh. Authorities say while in the area, Rickenbaugh took off from law enforcement officers in a vehicle that police later found abandoned near the Collard Road and Adyeville Road areas. 

Rickenbaugh has multiple arrest warrants through various local counties.

Alex Rickenbaugh is 5’9” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Adeyville, Indiana.

On By Jared Atkins

