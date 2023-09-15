Charles E. “Mutt” Smith Jr., age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:36 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Charles was born in Norwalk, Ohio, on April 11, 1957, to Charles E. Sr. and Lorraine (Siddons) Smith. He married Jane Wagner on February 14, 1992, in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He graduated from Norwalk High School.

He had worked at Memorial Hospital in Jasper for several years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Charles enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading his Bible, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Smith, Jasper, IN, his mother, Lorraine Smith, Norwalk, OH, one sister, Cathy (Don) Wise, Milan, OH, one brother, Steve (Lori) Smith, Norwalk, OH, two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Davis, Dale, IN, and Carla Wagner, Dubois, IN, several nieces, and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his father, Charles E. Smith Sr., one brother, Robert Dean Smith, his mother and father-in-law, Dennis and Marianna Wagner, three brothers-in-law, Scotty Davis, Dennis Wager Jr., and Jerome Wagner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles E. Smith Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Huntingburg, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

