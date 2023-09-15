Indianapolis- DON’T BUY FOR THE OTHER GUY unless you’re comfortable with a federal prison sentence.

24-year-old Xavier Wilson of Otterbein, Indiana has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison for making false statements in connection with the purchasing of firearms. This is commonly referred to as “straw purchasing” by law enforcement. A straw purchase scheme is when a person not prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm falsely states to a federally licensed gun dealer that they are purchasing a firearm for themselves, when they know that the gun is actually intended for someone else, frequently someone who is prohibited from purchasing or possessing the firearm themselves.

According to court documents in February 2021, ATF agents received reports from the Lafayette Police Department regarding possible straw purchases being made. The individual, later identified as Xavier Wilson, purchased twelve guns from federally licensed firearms dealers in Marion and Boone Counties within one month. On federal firearms purchase forms, Wilson indicated that he was the actual buyer of the guns and provided an out-of-date address, where he had not lived for two years.

On March 31, 2021, one of the firearms Wilson purchased, a Glock 45 handgun, was recovered by law enforcement officers in Chicago, Illinois, in the hands of a convicted felon. Wilson had purchased that firearm just seven days earlier.

Then on April 14, 2021, ATF agents interviewed Wilson where he admitted he bought the firearms with the sole intention of quickly reselling for cash on Discord and Armslist.com and then admitted he provided fake addresses on the ATF 4473 forms.

Wilson will be supervised by the US Probation Office for 3 years following his release.