Lonnie G. Gould, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:53 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Lonnie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 3, 1947, to Eugene and Georgia (Drexler) Gould.

He was a 1965 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. He then attended Indiana University.

He was an inspector at Crane Naval Base.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He enjoyed artwork, playing Bingo, fishing, and mushroom hunting, and was an avid I.U. and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Jones, and a special friend, Frank Farrell, Lawrenceburg, IN, Debbie (Jesse) Summers, Lamar, IN, and two brothers, Gary Gould, Haysville, IN, and Kurt (Bonnie) Gould, Loogootee, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one sister, Patricia Hopster, and two brothers, Daniel and Larry Gould.

A funeral service for Lonnie G. Gould will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville.

