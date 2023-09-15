The Dubois Branch Library has announced its October list of events.

The Dubois Branch Library would like to note that on October 9th, they will be closed for Staff Development Day.

On Tuesdays in October from 3:15 to 4:30 PM, they will hold an Activity Corner for ages 10 to 18. Attendees can enjoy a snack, make a craft, and play games with other students after school. There will be no Activity Corner on October 17th.

On Wednesdays in October at 9 AM, they will hold Geri Fit lightweight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library.

On Fridays in October at 9 AM, they will hold Chair Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library.

On Wednesday, October 4th at 11 AM, they will host Little Explorers for ages 2 to 6 with an adult; where little ones can take part in crafts, activities, stories, and more. No registration is required.

On Friday, October 6th at 7 PM, a free Concert with SwallowTale will take place. The Local Celtic music group will play music from Ireland, Scotland, and Canada as well as other traditional music from America.

On Wednesday, October 11th at 6 PM, they will hold a Monster PomPom Wreath Kids Craft for children 4 and older. Children under 8 must have an adult with them. Pre-registration is required.

On Thursday, October 12th, 19th, and 26th at 1 PM they will host Beginning Oil Pastel Painting with Anita. Attendees will learn the basics of working with oil pastels as they create 3 distinct paintings. It is recommended to plan to attend all three classes. Pre-registration is required for the October 12th class.

On Friday, October 13th from 2:30 to 3:30 PM they will hold the Lego Club for ages 8 to 12. Attendees can come over to the library after school to design and build their own unique Lego creations. No registration is required.

On Tuesday, October 17th from 11 AM to 2 PM they will host an Open Play event for all ages. Attendees can play with their LEGOs, DUPLOs, Keva Planks, Magna-Tiles, and more. No registration is required. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

On Saturday, October 21st, they will hold a Fall Friends Clean-up event from 9 AM to noon. Come by the library during the event with your rake, spades, and garden gloves to help the Friends get their landscaping into shape for the winter.

On Saturday, October 21st at 11 AM they will hold a Monster Blocks Adult Craft; where attendees can design, paint and decorate wooden blocks for Halloween decorations. Pre-registration is required.

On Monday, October 23rd from 1 to 5 PM, they will hold Open Painting for ages 3 and up (adults are welcome to attend). Drop by the library to paint your choice of fall and Halloween-themed wooden shapes. No registration is required. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

On Monday, October 23rd at 6 PM they will host A Witchy Story Time with Haley; a fun Halloween story for kids 3 and older. Attendees can come dressed up as a witch or in any other Halloween costume. There will also be treats and a craft. No registration is required.

On Wednesday, October 25th at 11 AM they will hold Little Explorers for ages 2 to 6 with an adult; where little ones can take part in crafts, activities, stories, and more. No registration is required.

On Wednesday, October 25th, at 6 PM they will hold Pumpkin Painting for ages 3 and older. Children under 8 must have an adult with them. The library will provide the pumpkin and materials. Pre-registration is required.

On Monday, October 30th at 6:30 PM they will hold an End of the Month Book Club meeting. The book club is currently reading “The Astronaut Wives Club” by Lily Koppel. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book.

On Tuesday, October 31st, all day; come by the library any time they are open in your Halloween costume to get a treat and have your picture taken for their Facebook Halloween post.

For more details or to register for programs visit the Calendar on the Dubois Branch Library website at jdcpl.us, contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or visit the Dubois Branch Library Facebook page.