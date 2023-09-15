Latest News

Memorial Hospital in Jasper has announced a free program entitled: “Live Life at Home: Guardian Medical Services & Fall Prevention”

Memorial Hospital’s Health Educator, Lyndsey Correll Eckert, presents this event on Tuesday, October 10 from 6PM to 7:15 PM CST in Santa Claus. 

This event will be held at the Santa Claus Fire Department located at 190 N. Holiday Blvd.

Pre-registration is required and dinner will be provided. 

To pre-register for the “Live Life at Home: Guardian Medical Services & Fall Prevention” program, please call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352, or go online to www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

The deadline to register is Friday, October 6.

