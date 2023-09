Scott T. Walters, 67, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Walters; his brother, James Walters; and his sister, Shannon Walters.

Surviving are his mother, Gladys Walters; sister, Shawn Morgan; a daughter, Shannon Cunniff (Thomas); a son, Thomas Walters (Brittney); significant other, Donna Walters; two nieces, Amber Maizel (Jeffery), Danielle Morgan (James); a nephew, Tyler Morgan; ten (10) grandchildren Madisyn, Piper, Ryker, Lyra, Sydney, Callie, Lily, Charlie, Heidi and Harmony.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Foster’s Ridge Cemetery in Uniontown, Indiana. Arrangements by Nass & Son Funeral Home, Huntingburg, Indiana.

Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com