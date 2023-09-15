Larry Edward Parks, 69, of Marengo, IN, died on September 13, 2023, at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. Larry was born on January 17, 1954, in Marengo, IN to the late Charles and Eva (Busick) Parks.

Larry was a former electrician and HVAC tradesman. He last worked at the Branchville Correctional Facility. Larry loved the outdoors and especially loved to fish. He was a handyman who would help friends and family when they needed help. Larry was also an avid IU basketball fan and a member of the American Legion Marengo Post 84 in Marengo, IN.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Carol (Tootie) Klinkow, Brenda Busick, and Judy Mousty.

Larry is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Tikelan) Parks, and Kisha Parks, and two sons, Matt (Candy) Parks and Chuck (Korainne) Parks. Grandchildren, Trent, Creed, Vayda, Gunner, Michaela, Lucas, Eli, Addisyn, Taya, and Brixton.

Larry is also survived by his sisters Eva June Libka, Rita (Danny) Stevens, and Tammy Voyles. Brothers, Doc (Wilma) Parks, Mike (Linda) Parks and Rick Parks.

Visitation will be from 11:00 to 4:00 on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Dillman-Green Funeral Home.

