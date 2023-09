The Dubois County Election Board will meet for the public test on election equipment.

The public test on election equipment will be for the 2023 General Election and will take place at 10 AM on October 4th, in the Dubois County Clerk’s office, back room.

For more information contact Dubois County Clerk, Amy Kippenbrock, at 812-481-7035.

The Dubois County Courthouse is located at One Courthouse Square in Jasper.