Roughly four months after the groundbreaking for their newest restaurant, Mann Enterprises hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Huntingburg McDonald’s Thursday afternoon.
Produced by Joyce Murrell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Roughly four months after the groundbreaking for their newest restaurant, Mann Enterprises hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Huntingburg McDonald’s Thursday afternoon.
Produced by Joyce Murrell.